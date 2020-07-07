Ziva Dhoni Sings ‘Que Sera Sera’ in Sweet Birthday Video for Mahi

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is celebrating his 39th birthday today but as is much his persona, there has been no social media posts or any updates from him on the big day.

However, his wife Sakshi and his daughter Ziva have both posted sweet messages for the cricketer.

On Ziva’s account, there is a video captioned, ‘Happy Bday Papa! This is for my Papa !

I love you ❤️’

The video that she’s posted has a soundtrack with the toddler singing Doris Day’s famous ‘Que Sera Sera’ and Ziva starts by singing the lyrics:

“When I was just a little girl

I asked my mother what will I be

Will I be pretty will I be rich

Here's what she said to me

Que sera sera

Whatever will be will be”