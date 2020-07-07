Ziva Dhoni Sings ‘Que Sera Sera’ in Sweet Birthday Video for Mahi
Ziva Dhoni has posted a sweet birthday video for MS Dhoni where she’s singing ‘Que Sera Sera’.
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is celebrating his 39th birthday today but as is much his persona, there has been no social media posts or any updates from him on the big day.
However, his wife Sakshi and his daughter Ziva have both posted sweet messages for the cricketer.
On Ziva’s account, there is a video captioned, ‘Happy Bday Papa! This is for my Papa !
I love you ❤️’
The video that she’s posted has a soundtrack with the toddler singing Doris Day’s famous ‘Que Sera Sera’ and Ziva starts by singing the lyrics:
“When I was just a little girl
I asked my mother what will I be
Will I be pretty will I be rich
Here's what she said to me
Que sera sera
Whatever will be will be”
Earlier in the day Sakshi Dhoni too posted a sweet message on Instagram captioned, “Marking the date you were born, another year older, greyed a bit more, become smarter and sweeter. (Literally 😂😂) You are a man who will not be moved by all the sweet wishes and gifts. Let’s celebrate another year of your life by cutting a cake and blowing the candles! Happy Birthday, Husband!!”
