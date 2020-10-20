Zimbabwe’s Indian Coach Rajput ‘Exempted’ From Touring Pakistan

In Rajput's absence, bowling coach Douglas Hondo will serve as the acting head coach on the tour.

Zimbabwe are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in Pakistan. While the ODIs, part of ICC World Cup Super League, will be played on October 30, November 1, and 3 in Rawalpindi, the T20Is are scheduled for November 7, 8, and 10 in Lahore.

Rajput is a former manager of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup in 2007 played in South Africa. In May 2018, he was named as interim head coach of Zimbabwe and in August 2018, he was appointed in that role on a permanent basis.