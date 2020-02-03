Chahal, Shreyas Iyer Recreate Dance Moves After Win in 5th T20I
Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer on Sunday, 2 February tried recreating the little break dance that was seen on the former's Twitter handle earlier.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Sunday posted a video of the pair performing the moves during the presentation ceremony after India's fifth T20I against New Zealand.
India beat New Zealand by seven runs in Mount Maunganui to complete a 5-0 victory in the series. This is the first time that a team has whitewashed New Zealand in their own backyard.
Virat Kohli and his counterpart Kane Williamson were both rested and the teams were led by Rohit Sharma and Tim Southee.
India set New Zealand a target of 164 to chase, before restricting them to 156/9.
The tour now moves to Hamilton where the first of the three-match ODI series between the two sides will be played on 5 February.
