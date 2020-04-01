‘Blown Out of Proportion!’ Yuvraj on Afridi Donation Criticism
‘I really don’t understand how a message to help the most vulnerable gets blown out of proportion!’ is Yuvraj Singh’s reply to trolls who have hit out at him and Harbhajan Singh for tweeting support for Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi’s efforts to fight the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, Yuvraj Singh had posted a video on social media asking his followers to donate to Afridi’s foundation which is helping feed the poor and needy in Pakistan. ‘These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate,’ he had Tweeted along with a video message.
However, the post was criticised heavily on social media with trolls hitting out at Yuvraj Singh, and also Harbhajan Singh, for showing support to the neighbouring country.
Yuvraj’s reply to the trolls was a new post in which he wrote: ‘I really don't understand how a message to help the most vulnerable gets blown out of proportion! All I tried to achieve via that message was that to help people in our respective countries by providing healthcare, my intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings. I am an Indian and I will always bleed blue and will always stand for humanity. Jai hind,' he Tweeted.
On Tuesday, Afridi himself had also thanked both Yuvraj and Harbhajan for supporting his charity initiative.
Hundreds of people in both India and Pakistan have been infected by the deadly coronavirus, which has claimed more than 45,000 people the world over.
In India, the death toll has risen past 40, while the number of dead has been placed at 26 in Pakistan.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
