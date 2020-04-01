‘Blown Out of Proportion!’ Yuvraj on Afridi Donation Criticism

‘I really don’t understand how a message to help the most vulnerable gets blown out of proportion!’ is Yuvraj Singh’s reply to trolls who have hit out at him and Harbhajan Singh for tweeting support for Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi’s efforts to fight the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Yuvraj Singh had posted a video on social media asking his followers to donate to Afridi’s foundation which is helping feed the poor and needy in Pakistan. ‘These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate,’ he had Tweeted along with a video message.

However, the post was criticised heavily on social media with trolls hitting out at Yuvraj Singh, and also Harbhajan Singh, for showing support to the neighbouring country.