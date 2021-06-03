Yuvraj Singh Foundation to Set Up 1000 Beds for COVID-Relief

Former Indian cricketer and one of the most swashbuckling left-handers to have graced the game, Yuvraj Singh is doing his bit to ramp up the relief measures in India’s ongoing fight with COVID-19 as he announced the aid of 1000 beds through the YouWeCan foundation. According to its website, the southpaw’s non-profit organization had put up a health camp as well in February earlier this year.

The second wave of COVID-19 has brought India to its knees as the nation records an average of 1 lakh cases per day. Things had gone from bad to worse in May with single-day numbers breaching the 4 lakh-mark last month. Although the country has witnessed a marginal dip in infection rates, the deadly virus continues to run amok.