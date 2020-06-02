Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh seems to have landed himself into some trouble on social media following a casteist remark that he made during a live chat recently.With no cricket being played due to coronavirus pandemic, former and current players have been keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media platforms.In one such online video chat with Rohit Sharma, one comment made by Yuvraj Singh on Yuzvendra Chahal has been highlighted by many on social media“Ye b****i logon ko koi kaam nahi hai Yuzi ko... Yuzi ko dekha kaisa video daala (these people like Yuzi don’t have anything to do... did you see what kind of video Yuzi shared),” Yuvraj had said during the live Instagram chat."Maine usko woi bola ki apne baap ko nacha raha hai tu pagal to nahi hai (I asked him has he gone mad that he is making his father dance)," replied Rohit.Social media users took note of this video and a short clip from the actual interaction between the duo went viral, with many asking for Yuvraj to apologise. The hashtag Yuvraj_Maafi_Maango (Yuvraj Singh apologise) also started trending on Twitter.Earlier, Yuvraj, along with former teammate Harbjahan Singh, was heavily criticised by social media users for supporting former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's NGO.The duo, however, made it clear later that they don't have anything to do with Afridi anymore following his inflammatory remarks against India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Yuvraj, Bhajji, Gambhir, Raina Hit Out at Afridi for Kashmir Tweet We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.