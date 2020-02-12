Saha Has a Field Day with Shami, Pant, Gill and Saini

India's most-dependable wicketkeeper in the Test format Wriddhiman Saha seems to be having a great time with his teammates in Hamilton ahead of their three-day practise match against New Zealand XI.

In a post shared on social media by Saha, he is seen enjoying a virtual reality game with Mohammad Shami, Rishabh Pant, Shubhman Gill and Navdeep Saini.

"Game time in Hamilton," Saha tweeted a picture alongside his teammates.