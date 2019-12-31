Will Mankad Anyone Who Goes Out of Crease This IPL: Ashwin

In a question answer session on micro-blogging site Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin said that he will mankad anyone who goes out of the crease this IPL season.

In a session in which he invited questions from fans on Twitter, Ashwin said that he would still do the same if faced with that situation.

"Who are the potential batsmen you can Mankad this IPL? #askash," asked a fan, to which Ashwin replied, "Anyone that goes out of the crease."