Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi on Sunday talked about why the iconic former India captain has had virtually no presence on social media during the COVID-19 induced lockdown.‘He’s had pressure to post videos on coronavirus and all, but he hasn’t. Because you know, if your PM has said something then you should jolly well follow it (the guidelines). Nobody is bigger than your PM right now, in the country. So ya, that’s why he hasn’t come and stated anything on social media,’ said Sakshi while talking on an Instagram live video with Chennai Super Kings’ official handle.Sakshi also addressed the constant reports of Dhoni’s retirement in the media.A hashtag, namely #DhoniRetires, recently started trending on social media but soon, it became apparent that it was just another false rumour."He has had zero presence on social media during this lockdown, I don't know where these things come from. I just don't know," said Sakshi.Sakshi had previously rubbished rumours of the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman's retirement from international cricket following the Twitter trends."Its only rumours ! I understand Lockdown has made people mentally unstable ! #DhoniRetires .. Get a life ! (sic)," Sakshi had written on Twitter. However, just a few minutes after posting the tweet, she deleted it.#DhoniRetires Trends of Twitter, ‘Get a Life’ Tweets Sakshi DhoniSpeculations over Dhoni's retirement have been in the news ever since India's exit in the 2019 World Cup semi-final to New Zealand as the former skipper took a sabbatical post that.Dhoni's return to professional cricket was one of main highlights of the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League. It was believed that his performance in IPL would decide if he will be a part of the T20 World Cup.The IPL 13 is currently suspended indefinitely and T20 World Cup looks all set to be postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic as well. The BCCI is looking at a October-November window to stage the cash-rich league.Mahi is Always Emotional About Cricket, It’s His Love: Sakshi We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.