Watch: Virat Kohli Opens Up On Excitement Of Becoming a Father
Watch Virat Kohli talk about when he and Anushka learned she was pregnant with their first baby.
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor-producer wife Anushka Sharma recently announced that they were expecting their first child. The couple are currently in Dubai with Virat’s IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the start of season 13 of the T20 league on 19 September.
In a recent interview with RCB’s Youtube channel, Virat opened up about the excitement around the ‘third member of the clan’.
“It is (an incredible feeling). It puts things in perspective for you... It’s a beautiful feeling, that’s all I can say. It’s very difficult to describe how you feel but ya, when we found out obviously we were over the moon and then, when we announced recently, the kind of love that was showered on us... genuinely people were so emotional and happy for us. Ya, we’re really looking forward to that third member joining the clan,” Virat said.
In a recent post on social media, Virat and Anushka announced that they were expecting their first baby in January 2021. The couple got married in 2017 in a private ceremony in Italy.
