Smith in a Soup Again, Caught On Camera Scuffing Out Pant’s Guard
Steve Smith was caught on the stump camera scuffing out Rishabh Pant’s batting stance.
Former Australian captain Steve Smith has ignited a new controversy after being caught by the stump camera, scuffing out Rishabh Pant’s guard during a drinks break on Day 5 of the SCG Test.
India started the day needing 309 runs to win the match but lost the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane on the second over. Rishabh Pant then walked into bat and was a solid presence at the crease, having added over 140 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara for the third wicket.
With the partnership going strong and Australia failing to make inroads, the Steve Smith’s incident was heavily criticised my many for the lack of sportsmanship showed by the Aussie.
The video posted on Twitter has been retweeted over 1200 times with fans once again talking about the ball tampering incident in South Africa. Steve Smith was the captain of the Australian team at the time and later admitted the decision to tamper the ball was taken by the ‘leadership group’ that included him. He, along with David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were banned from all cricket for a year.
