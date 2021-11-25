Kanpur Test: Shreyas Iyer Kisses Test Cap After Receiving it From Sunil Gavaskar

In the video uploaded by the BCCI on its social media handles, Gavaskar can be seen speaking to Iyer before handing him the Test cap in the middle of the Indian team's huddle that comprised Ajinkya Rahane, head coach Rahul Dravid and Iyer's team-mates.

On receiving the Test cap, Iyer kissed it before wearing it on his head before his team-mates all moved in to congratulate him on his debut.

"A moment to cherish for @ShreyasIyer15 as he receives his #TeamIndia Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar -- one of the best to have ever graced the game," read the caption of the video from BCCI.