Watch: MS Dhoni Takes Daughter Ziva on a Bike Ride
IPL suspended, no cricket on across the world and any sighting of their favourite player is a good reason for fans to get excited.
And on Tuesday, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife gave his followers a glimpse of what the star cricketer is up to during these times of lockdown.
Sakshi Dhoni went live on her instagram handle and was taking a round around the couple’s farmhouse in Ranchi when she said, ‘and there are two kids playing here’ just as Dhoni rode into the frame of the camera, riding his bike.
His wife then added, ‘the big kid and the small kid’ as Dhoni turned on his bike giving us a glimpse of his young daughter Ziva sitting behind him.
Much like everyone else in the country, MS Dhoni too is confined to his home since the nationwide lockdown was announced in March. In an earlier post on social media, Sakshi had shared a picture of the wicketkeeper-batsman mowing the lawns at their home.
Dhoni has not played cricket for almost a year, following India’s semi-final exit from the 2019 ICC World Cup in England. He was slated to play the IPL as Chennai Super Kings’ captain and had joined the camp in the first week of March before the coronavirus forced the Prime Minister to announce the shutdown.