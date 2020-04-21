Watch: MS Dhoni Takes Daughter Ziva on a Bike Ride

IPL suspended, no cricket on across the world and any sighting of their favourite player is a good reason for fans to get excited.

And on Tuesday, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife gave his followers a glimpse of what the star cricketer is up to during these times of lockdown.

Sakshi Dhoni went live on her instagram handle and was taking a round around the couple’s farmhouse in Ranchi when she said, ‘and there are two kids playing here’ just as Dhoni rode into the frame of the camera, riding his bike.

His wife then added, ‘the big kid and the small kid’ as Dhoni turned on his bike giving us a glimpse of his young daughter Ziva sitting behind him.