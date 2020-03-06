IPL 2020: Dhoni Sounds Warning Bell, Smashes 5 Sixes in Practise

Dhoni's return is being touted as one of the central themes of the upcoming IPL with India's head coach Ravi Shastri saying that the veteran wicketkeeper will put himself in contention for making it to the Indian team that travels to Australia for the 2020 T20 World Cup later in the year if he has a good run in the cash-rich league.

"It all depends on when he starts playing and how he is playing during the IPL. What are the other people doing with the wicket-keeping gloves or what is the form of those players as opposed to Dhoni's form. The IPL becomes a massive tournament because that could be the last tournament after which more or less your 15 is decided.

"There might be one player who might be there and thereabouts in case of an injury or whatever. But your team I would say would be known after the IPL. What I would say is rather than speculating of who is where, wait for the IPL to get over and then you are in a position to take a call on who are the best 17 in the country," he had said.

Chennai Super Kings will be facing defending champions Mumbai Indians in their first match of the season in what is a repeat of last year's final. The match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.