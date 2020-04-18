Watch David Warner & His Daughters Dance to ‘Sheila Ki Jawaani’
David Warner, like most people across the world, is in lockdown at his home in Australia. The cricketer has been spending the time working on his fitness and helping keep his three young daughters entertained.
And on Saturday, the Sunrisers Hyderabad was made to get on ‘TikTok’ as his daughters made him shake a leg to ‘Shiela ki jawaani’.
Captioned ‘somebody help us please!!’ and ‘Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! 😂😂 please help me someone!!!!!!’, Warner posted a video each with his elder daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae.
David Warner has three daughters with wife Candice Warner with the youngest, Isla Rose, being born last year right after the World Cup.
In fact, Candice was in self-imposed quarantine for two weeks earlier this month and Warner was taking care of his daughters by himself, posting videos of his ‘Bulls Day Care’.
Warner is part of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and was named captain of the team earlier this year. The IPL however stands suspended ‘til further notice’ after the BCCI made the official statement on Thursday.
In one of his throwback posts on Instagram, the batter posted a video from a commercial shoot last season where he is seen trying to emulate Ravindra Jadeja’s sword-play with the bat.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)