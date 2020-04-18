Watch David Warner & His Daughters Dance to ‘Sheila Ki Jawaani’

David Warner, like most people across the world, is in lockdown at his home in Australia. The cricketer has been spending the time working on his fitness and helping keep his three young daughters entertained.

And on Saturday, the Sunrisers Hyderabad was made to get on ‘TikTok’ as his daughters made him shake a leg to ‘Shiela ki jawaani’.

Captioned ‘somebody help us please!!’ and ‘Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! 😂😂 please help me someone!!!!!!’, Warner posted a video each with his elder daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae.