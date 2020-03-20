Shikhar Dhawan & Son Zorawar Make Good Use of the Unexpected Break
With sporting activities suspended all over the world due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, most of the sports personalities have decide to stay behind close doors and spend some quality time with their near and dear ones in the absence of a hectic schedule.
Same story for the Indian cricketers. With no international cricket happening and the next edition of the Indian Premier League also under scanner, the cricketers are making good use of the break to spend some happy time with their families and spreading some good vibes through social media during these difficult times
One such cricketer is Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan who is making the most of the unexpected break with his son Zorawar. On Thursday, Dhawan was seen experimenting with video filters with his son.
Dhawan uploaded the funny and cute video on Instagram with a message:” Situation is quite tense out there but at the same time it's important to not panic, take precautions and spend some time with you family and spread happiness and positivity, that is what all your loved ones need right now.”
Meanwhile, Dhawan had also shared another video where he showed how he was keeping himself fit in the absence of any competitive cricket and with the gyms shut in the country.
In the video, Dhawan can be seen using a latex resistance band tied to a tree to continue his workout sessions.
Like other sports in other country, Indian cricket also bore the brunt of coronavirus outbreak. India’s three-match ODI series against South Africa was called off midway after BCCI decided to suspend the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League till 15 April. The tournament was all set to begin from 29 March.
Shikhar Dhawan was expected to mark his return to international cricket with the South Africa series after an injury lay-off. But that didn’t happen after the 1st ODI was washed out in Dharamshala.
