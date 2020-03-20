Shikhar Dhawan & Son Zorawar Make Good Use of the Unexpected Break

With sporting activities suspended all over the world due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, most of the sports personalities have decide to stay behind close doors and spend some quality time with their near and dear ones in the absence of a hectic schedule.

Same story for the Indian cricketers. With no international cricket happening and the next edition of the Indian Premier League also under scanner, the cricketers are making good use of the break to spend some happy time with their families and spreading some good vibes through social media during these difficult times