Watch: Players Come to Blows in Heated US-Mexico Final

“Total lack of respect for what’s happening on the field and all effort that both teams are putting into the game,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter Berhalter lamented. “I think he’s going to be OK, but he did take something to the head, and it could have been a lot worse. One of the classic, odd U.S.-Mexico games.”



The referees struggled to keep a lid on the hostile proceedings as a couple of players came at loggerheads with each other. Their teammates were quick to react and played the peacemaker to prevent the scuffle from going bad to worse.