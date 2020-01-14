Watch: Harbhajan Makes Sourav Ganguly Dance to Bollywood Tune

Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly recently danced to the tune of the Bollywood song 'Senorita' during a television show at the behest of his former India team mate Harbhajan Singh.

Harbhajan had appeared in the show that is hosted by Ganguly along with former team mates Zaheer Khan, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, VVS Laxman and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The moment came when singer Usha Uthup performed the song in the episode that was aired on Sunday and Harbhajan started shaking his legs, urging his former captain to do the same and the latter obliged.