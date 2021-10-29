Watch: David Warner Tries to Do a Cristiano Ronaldo During Press Conference
David Warner scored a match-winning half century against Sri Lanka.
David Warner is back to doing what he does best – destroying opposition bowling attacks. And it was Sri Lanka who bore the brunt of that on Thursday evening in the men’s 2021 T20 World Cup, as Australia romped home to a win.
Warner smashed 65 off 42 deliveries, including 10 boundaries, guiding Australia to a seven-wicket win in their Super 12 game. scoring his first T20 fifty since April this year.
In the post-match press conference Warner tried to do a Cristiano Ronaldo – removing the Coca Cola bottles off the table. Well, he had to put them back but while doing that, he asked, “Can I remove this?”.
Soon though, he was told to put them back, to which he responded, “If it is good for Cristiano, it’s good enough for me.”
Earlier in the year, Ronaldo did the same thing in a presser during the Euro 2020 earlier this year. Reportedly, he had caused a huge dip in the market share of the beverage brand Coca-Cola as he removed two of the bottles, urging people to drink water.
The renowned soft drink firm is one of the biggest sponsors of the ongoing T20 World Cup. In fact, as per the current contract, the company is ICC’s exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner until 2023.
Meanwhile, Warner also confirmed that he will going into the IPL auction this time as he does not expect to be retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Warner said he has likely played his final game for Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he has spent eight seasons and with whom he won the 2016 championship.
"I will put my name in the auction," he confirmed to the radio station. "By the signs of the recent IPL, I won't be retained by the Sunrisers, so I'm looking forward to a fresh start."
David Warner has played 150 games and scored 5449 runs with four centuries and 50 half-centuries to his name.
