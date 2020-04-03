Watch: Baby Samaira Imitates Jasprit Bumrah’s Bowling Action
Despite her father being known for his big exploits with the bat, it looks like Rohit Sharma’s 15-month old daughter Samaira prefers bowling over batting. And it is none other than Rohit’s Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah, whose action Samaira has been imitating these days.
On Friday, Bumrah shared a video on his Instagram page where Rohit and his wife Ritika can be seen egging their daughter as she imitates Bumrah's bowling action.
Prior to this, on Wednesday during Rohit and Bumrah’s 35-minute long Instagram video chat, Samaira had made a few guest appearances.
The nickname got revealed when Rohit Sharma told Bumrah that his daughter copies Bumrah’s bowling action. That day too Samiara was a big sport to show how she imitates the pacer’s bowling action.
