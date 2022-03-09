Watch: Ajinkya Rahane Takes Nostalgic Trip To School and First Cricket Ground

Rahane was accompanied by his wife Radhika and daughter Aarya as he also took them to the ground, located in the same city, where he learnt the cricketing basics.



He looked back at the time when he took up the sport and dreamed about representing the country at the highest level.



"I wanted to come here since many years and today it happened. I started cricket from this place, the school backed me. There are several changes now to the school but coming here felt special," he said.



Rahane, who recently scored a century in a 2021/22 Ranji Trophy encounter, is now gearing up for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) where he will play for Kolkata Knight Riders.



The former India vice-captain is currently not in the Test side playing Sri Lanka in the two-match series.

(With IANS Inputs)