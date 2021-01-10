Warne, Symonds Mock Labuschagne on Air, Broadcaster Apologises

The conversations started with Warne suggesting that Labuschagne should be handed the ball during India's second innings on Friday after which Symonds mockingly suggested Labuschagne had ADD, presumed to be attention deficit disorder.

"Give Marnus a bowl," Warne said. "Do something, that or his ADD," Symonds then said which drew laughter from Warne who replied: "Jesus, it's annoying. 'No!!!' [imitating Labuschagne batting] Just f***** bat properly."

Symonds then said: "You'll have to give him the hogpile, mate, if you keep that s*** up, we're gonna squash your guts out of your a***."

Warne had during the first Test in December been criticised for referring to India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara by the nickname 'Steve' that was used for the latter by teammates at Yorkshire during Pujara's stint with the team in County cricket. Former Yorkshire players and employees led by former captain Azeem Rafiq had said, while filing a legal complaint against the team for discrimination and harassment on the grounds of race, that the nickname was used for every person of colour.