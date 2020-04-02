‘Show Sense of Unity,’ Urges Virat as India Battles Coronavirus

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic has been "difficult and intense" and urged people to show a "sense of unity" in country's battle against the unprecedented health crisis.

The pandemic has so far claimed 69 lives and infected over 2400 people in India.

"We are trying to get through. It has been difficult, intense," Kohli said on the ongoing lockdown during an Instagram live session with former England star Kevin Pietersen.