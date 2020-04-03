Virat Kohli Reveals the Real Reason Why he Was Nicknamed ‘Chiku’
We all know that Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli goes by the nickname ‘Chiku’, something which was popularised by wicketkeeper and Virat’s former captain MS Dhoni.
Many a times, Dhoni was heard on the stump mic addressing Virat by his nickname during matches.
"MS (Dhoni) has sort of made my nickname famous from behind the stumps. In the stumps'' mic, people pick up," Virat told Pieterson
Later in the chat, Virat revealed that it was his first-class cricket coach who gave him the nickname ''Chiku''.
Virat went on to explain why his coach thought it was appropriate to call him ‘Chiku’.
Meanwhile, before the interview had begun, Pietersen had shared a picture of Kohli''s younger days and asked him about the photo.
Virat laughed at the picture before saying: "I don''t recognise him anymore.”
