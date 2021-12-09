Virat Kohli, Pat Cummins' Tweets Become Most Liked & Retweeted

Every time Virat Kohli posts something on social media, the chances of it getting a lot of traction and reactions are always high. Staying true to that, one of his tweets from earlier in 2021 became the most liked on the social media platform for the year.

Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma welcomed their first child in January this year. His tweet announcing the arrival of their baby girl, Vamika, became the most Liked Tweet of 2021 with over 539.1K likes.

Interestingly, Virat Kohli’s Tweet announcing Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy last year, became the ‘Most Liked Tweet of 2020’.