Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli continues to be the only Indian, and sole cricketer, to feature in the top 100 of the highest-paid athletes of 2020, put forward by Forbes magazine.With an estimated total earning of $26 million ($24m from endorsements and $2m from salary/winnings), Kohli has made a jump of more than 30 places from 2019 and is now at the 66th spot in the list this year.In 2019 too, the ace batsman was the only Indian to feature in top 100 (at 100th place) with estimated earnings of $25 million.Meanwhile, Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer became the first from the sport to top Forbes' list of highest paid athletes. With an estimated $106.3 million earned over the past 12 months, the Swiss maestro edged out Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from the top spot.Ronaldo, Messi & Neymar in Top 5The three athletes immediately below Federer are all football players with Ronaldo on second with estimated earnings of $105 million. Ronaldo's arch rival Lionel Messi is third with an estimated $104 million while Brazil's Neymar comes fourth with $95.5 million.NBA stars came next in the list with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James earning $88.2 million, Golden State Warriors all-star Stephen Curry with $74.4 million, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant with an estimated $63.9 million.Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka is the highest paid female athlete with $37.4 million. She however comes only 29th in the overall rankings. US tennis great Serena Williams comes 33rd with $36 million.Naomi Osaka Becomes World’s Highest-Paid Female AthleteThe factors that went into Forbes' calculation were athletes' revenue, including prize money, salaries, contract bonuses, endorsements, royalties, and appearance fees from June 1, 2019, until June 1, 2020.Top 10 of Forbes Top 100 Highest Paid AthletesRoger Federer - $106.3 MCristiano Ronaldo - $105 MLionel Messi - $104 MNeymar - $95.5 MLeBron James - $88.2 MStephen Curry -$74.4 MKevin Durant - $63.9 MTiger Woods - $62.3 MKirk Cousins - $60.5 MCarson Wentz - $59.1 M We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.