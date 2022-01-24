Virat Kohli Issues Statement as Daughter's Pictures Go Viral After 3rd SA ODI
Kohli scored two half centuries in the three-match ODI series against South Africa.
A day after he scored his second half-century in three ODIs, Virat Kohli issued a statement regarding photos and videos of his daughter Vamika going viral on social. Kohli, who scored a fifty in the 3rd ODI against South Africa in Cape Town celebrated by gesturing towards his family in the stands, at which point the broadcasters cut to a shot of his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.
Virat and Anushka said they were "caught off guard" but their stance regarding privacy of their daughter remained the same. "Hi guys! We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter," Kohli and Anushka wrote in their Instagram stories.
"We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same.
"We would really appreciate if Vamika's images are not clicked/ published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you!" the duo added.
In a Q&A session last year on his Instagram page, Kohli also explained that they did not want to expose their daughter to social media when fans asked why they don’t post pictures of her.
Kohli had said, "we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."
Kohli meanwhile recently also stepped down from Test captaincy after India had lost the three-match series in South Africa 1-2. After that India, captained by KL Rahul, also lost the ODI series 3-0.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.