Virat Kohli Issues Statement as Daughter's Pictures Go Viral After 3rd SA ODI

"We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same.

"We would really appreciate if Vamika's images are not clicked/ published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you!" the duo added.

In a Q&A session last year on his Instagram page, Kohli also explained that they did not want to expose their daughter to social media when fans asked why they don’t post pictures of her.

Kohli had said, "we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

Kohli meanwhile recently also stepped down from Test captaincy after India had lost the three-match series in South Africa 1-2. After that India, captained by KL Rahul, also lost the ODI series 3-0.