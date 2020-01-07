Kohli Imitates Harbhajan’s Action, Fans Copy Style on Twitter
Known to be fun loving, India captain Virat Kohli was seen at his jovial best ahead of India's second T20I against Sri Lanka here as he imitated veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh's bowling style drawing loud cheers from the crowd.
After the first T20I got washed out without a ball being bowled in Guwahati, Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second T20I. Sri Lanka could only put up a below-par 142/9 after a disciplined effort from Indian bowlers and the hosts chased it down with ease — cruising to a seven wicket win with 15 balls to spare.
It also led to several fans trying to imitate the veteran Indian off-spinner’s style and took to Twitter to show off their effort.
The spotlight was Dhawan after KL Rahul scored a lot of runs in his absence while opening the batting with Rohit Sharma and the southpaw scored a 29-ball 32. Rahul continued his good run and smashed a cracking 32-ball 45.
"There is healthy competition within the group. KL and Shikhar are brilliant players, vying for one spot. It's all about doing what's best for the team," Kohli had said at the toss.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)