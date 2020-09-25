Virat Kohli Drops 2 KL Rahul Catches, Twitter Flooded With Memes

Kings XI Punjab captain K.L. Rahul on Thursday shattered a few IPL records with a blistering 69-ball 132 not out – the highest individual score by an Indian in the league – that helped Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) crush Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 97 runs in Dubai on Thursday night.

Rahul’s counterpart in the match, Virat Kohli though had a forgettable outing. With the bat he scored just 1 run off 5 balls and during Punjab’s innings he dropped the on-song Rahul twice! First when he was batting on 83 and then when he was on 90.

Known for his impeccable fitness and quick reflexes on the field, the two dropped catches were a rarity for Virat and after the loss, he stepped up and admitted his mistakes were a big factor in the team’s loss.