Virat Kohli & Warner’s Light Banter Over Bats Leave Fans in Splits
India might have beaten Australia in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series 2-1, but that has not stopped skipper Virat Kohli and Aussie opener David Warner from having a go at eachother in good humour on social media.
Warner shared a picture of a collection of 18 bats on Instagram with a caption: "Stock-taking time."
Kohli replied: "And you wanted one more bat from me," perfectly tongue-in-cheek.
"@virat.kohli as I said I need just one," Warner replied with laughing emojis.
The light banter between two of the most destructive batters in world cricket left social media fans in splits.
India are in New Zealand at the moment and lead the five-match T20I series 2-0 with a comprehensive seven-wicket victory the second T20 international at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday, 26 January.
