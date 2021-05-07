Kohli, Anushka Set Up Fundraiser & Donate for COVID-19 Relief

The proceeds generated will be dedicated to the healthcare personnel who are working round the clock and with utmost sincerity to save precious human lives every day.

The beneficiary of this endeavour is United Way Bengaluru, a Bangalore based NGO mobilizing the caring power of communities to advance the common good.

Virat and Anushka are the first to contribute to the fundraiser, pledging a generous amount of INR 2 Cr. Easily India’s most influential celebrity couple, the duo sought support from the general public to do their bit as each contribution, however small it may be, goes a long way in making an impact. The objective is to raise INR 7 Cr through the initiative, which will be for the well-being of the medical sector.



There has been a positive response from the masses, with the Ketto fund-collection meter on their website displaying an accumulation of INR 2,17,63,126, inclusive of the grant given by Virat and Anushka, divided among 1257 donors as of now.