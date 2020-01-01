Virat-Anushka Bring in New Year in Snowy Switzerland, Post Wishes
Virat Kohli had finished 2019 notching 2000-plus international runs for the fourth consecutive year.
Virat Kohli had finished 2019 notching 2000-plus international runs for the fourth consecutive year.(Photo: Instagram/virat.kohli)

Virat-Anushka Bring in New Year in Snowy Switzerland, Post Wishes

The Quint
Sports Buzz

India captain Virat Kohli celebrated New Year in quite some style as he was seen having a fun time with Bollywood celebrities, including wife and actress Anushka Sharma.

In an Instagram post, Kohli could be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Anushka, celebrating the turn of the year.

Saif could be seen wishing fans on behalf of the lot, saying: “Hi guys, to all our loved ones all over the world, you know who these people are. You might have seen them somewhere… Wishing all of you a very a happy New Year and a Merry Christmas. Have a great year! Love to all... love and peace to everybody.”

Kohli and Anushka recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary in December and had been in Switzerland for vacation. Kohli will have quite a cramped schedule ahead though with India playing Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand over the next couple of months.

Also Read : The Best Photographer: Virat Kohli on Wife Anushka Sharma

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our Sports Buzz section for more stories.

    Loading...