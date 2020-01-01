Virat-Anushka Bring in New Year in Snowy Switzerland, Post Wishes
India captain Virat Kohli celebrated New Year in quite some style as he was seen having a fun time with Bollywood celebrities, including wife and actress Anushka Sharma.
Saif could be seen wishing fans on behalf of the lot, saying: “Hi guys, to all our loved ones all over the world, you know who these people are. You might have seen them somewhere… Wishing all of you a very a happy New Year and a Merry Christmas. Have a great year! Love to all... love and peace to everybody.”
Kohli and Anushka recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary in December and had been in Switzerland for vacation. Kohli will have quite a cramped schedule ahead though with India playing Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand over the next couple of months.
