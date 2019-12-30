Virat-Anushka Bumps Into Varun Dhawan & Girlfriend Natasha Dalal
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife actress Anushka Sharma bumped into actor Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal while vacationing in Switzerland.
Both the couples are on a new year break and can be seen enjoying their free time in the snow capped mountains of Switzerland in Europe.
Actress Anushka Sharma shared a photo on her instagram profile in which all four can be seen posing for a selfie.
The caption read, “Hello frands 🙋♀️ ! @varundvn @natashadalal88”
Few hours before this post, the 31-year-old cricketer shared a photo on his twitter account in which the celebrity couple can be seen posing amongst the beautiful Swiss alps.
The Indian captain will soon resume his services when the Indian team will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, starting 5 January in Guwahati.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)