Vijender Has Befitting Reply After Trolls Attack His JNU Stand

Vijender had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections last year from South Delhi. Contesting the elections on a Congress ticket, Vijender had 1.64 lakh votes casted in his favour but that only saw him finish third behind Bharatiya Janata Party’s sitting MP Ramesh Bidhuri and the Aam Admi Party’s Raghav Chadha. More than the loss, Singh had also lost his deposit as he could garner only around 13.56% votes.