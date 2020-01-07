Vijender Has Befitting Reply After Trolls Attack His JNU Stand
Star boxer Vijender Singh on Tuesday gave a befitting reply to a Twitter user who took a swipe at him for supporting protesters condemning the violence that broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru campus on Sunday (5 January 2020).
Vijender Singh had initially tweeted citing an English proverb — ‘when you’re winning the argument they start attacking you personally instead of main topic’ — to which an user had asked him to focus on boxing rather than such issues.
Vijender, who was India’s first boxer to win an Olympic medal when he clinched a bronze at the 2008 Games in Beijing, has a 12-0 record in the professional circuit. He is also unbeaten in the ring for nearly five years. In his last bout in November, Vijender had defeated Ghana's former Commonwealth champion Charles Adamu.
Vijender had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections last year from South Delhi. Contesting the elections on a Congress ticket, Vijender had 1.64 lakh votes casted in his favour but that only saw him finish third behind Bharatiya Janata Party’s sitting MP Ramesh Bidhuri and the Aam Admi Party’s Raghav Chadha. More than the loss, Singh had also lost his deposit as he could garner only around 13.56% votes.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)