Usain Bolt & Partner Kasi Bennett Announce Newborn Twin Sons

Bolt, who has won eight Gold medals at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, won’t be at the Covid-19 affected Tokyo Olympics this year, having retired in 2017.

He holds the world records for 100 metres and 200 metres. He is the only sprinter to win the 100m and 200m double at three consecutive Olympics.

Bolt, who won 23 major championship golds in a glittering career, tried to turn to professional football after his track career ended, but failed to secure a contract and retired from all sport in 2019.

"It was a good experience. I really enjoyed just being in a team and it was must different from track and field and it was fun while it lasted," he said at the time.

The sprinter had trained with Borussia Dortmund and Norweigian side Stromsgodset but his best opportunity came with the Central Coast Mariners of Australia’s A-League. Appearing in friendlies with the club, Bolt scored a double in a match in October and earned the chance to sign a contract with the team.