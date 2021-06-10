UEFA EURO 2020 to Begin With We Are The People’s Virtual Rendition

The UEFA EURO 2020 organizers are leaving no stone unturned to build up the intrigue for the footballing blockbuster. Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge will take centre stage at the opening match in the Olimpico in Rome with a virtual performance that will use cutting-edge technology to bring fans closer to the competition’s curtain-raiser on 11 June between Italy and Turkey.

The collaboration of the U2 rock legends and one of the world’s biggest DJs/producers on the Official Song of UEFA EURO 2020 has extended to a digital recreation of the Olimpico which will see the three artists join forces to deliver a celebratory rendition of We Are The People. The song will be played as part of the opening ceremony moments before the kick-off of the tournament’s first game between Italy and Turkey.