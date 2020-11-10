Twitter Reacts as Pant Smashes His 1st Fifty of IPL 2020 in Final

Delhi Capitals’ (DC) wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant finally came to the party in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he smashed his first fifty in the Final against the Mumbai Indians.

Delhi were 22/3 in 3.3 overs when Pant arrived at the crease. He took his time initially before he started going for his shots. He found an able partner in Shreyas Iyer as well to rebuild DC’s innings.

He smashed 4 fours and 2 sixes and went on to score 56 (38), which went a long way in ensuring DC made a comeback after losing 3 wickets in the powerplay itself.