Fans Laud Rohit, Shami as India Win Thriller Against New Zealand
Rohit Sharma struck two sixes off the last two deliveries of the Super Over as India beat New Zealand to clinch the five-match series 3-0 at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday, 29 January.
Asked to scale a daunting 18-run target after New Zealand put up 18 batting first, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma picked up eight off the first four balls before Sharma hoicked Tim Southee for a six over deep mid-wicket before following it up with one down the ground.
Earlier, put in to bat first, India rode on Rohit Sharma’s 40-ball 65 and Virat Kohli’s 27-ball 38 to put up 179/5 on the board. However, with Kane Williamson anchoring the chase for New Zealand, it seemed the hosts would cruise to victory and halt India’s rampaging run.
He, however, fell just five runs short of his maiden T20I century as Mohammed Shami successfully defended nine runs off the final over as New Zealand were restricted to 179/6 although they required just five off three balls at one stage.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )