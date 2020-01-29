Fans Laud Rohit, Shami as India Win Thriller Against New Zealand

Rohit Sharma struck two sixes off the last two deliveries of the Super Over as India beat New Zealand to clinch the five-match series 3-0 at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday, 29 January.

Asked to scale a daunting 18-run target after New Zealand put up 18 batting first, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma picked up eight off the first four balls before Sharma hoicked Tim Southee for a six over deep mid-wicket before following it up with one down the ground.