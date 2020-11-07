Williamson-Holder Win It for SRH, Twitter Reacts as They Beat RCB

Netizens appreciated the overseas batting duo of Williamson and Holder saying that those two are the coolest and calmest heads going around in the game, especially in a pressure situation. The users also appreciated the SRH bowlers as they restricted a powerful RCB batting line-up to a paltry 131 and also gave credit to RCB for fighting hard to bring the game to the last over.

The users also applauded the decision of SRH team management for getting Holder as the replacement player when Mitchell Marsh got injured. As the tall West Indian Test captain has taken 13 wickets in 6 matches he has played and has played two match-defining knocks with the bat as well.

Some of the users and English cricketer Sam Billings reiterated the importance of Williamson as a middle-order batsman in the T20 format especially after his well-composed 50* (44). As in the past, he has not been considered a hot-sell in the shortest format

Here are the reactions from the fans and the experts: