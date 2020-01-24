Twitter Lauds Shreyas Iyer as India Trump New Zealand by 6 Wickets
Members of the cricketing fraternity and fans took to twitter to praise Shreyas Iyer and congratulate the Indian team for the win.
Members of the cricketing fraternity and fans took to twitter to praise Shreyas Iyer and congratulate the Indian team for the win.

Twitter Lauds Shreyas Iyer as India Trump New Zealand by 6 Wickets

It was another special display of batsmanship from young Shreyas Iyer as he continued from where he had left against Australia in Bengaluru to take India home in the opening T20I against New Zealand at Eden Park on Friday, 24 January.

The visitors led by Iyer's 58-run knock chased down New Zealand's total of 203 with six balls to spare.

The unbeaten 62-run partnership off 34 balls between Iyer and Pandey in the end ensured that India took a 1-0 lead in the five-game series.

