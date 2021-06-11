Twitter Hails Shikhar Dhawan’s Promotion to Captaincy for SL Tour

The sporting fandom on Twitter couldn’t contain their excitement as a flurry of congratulatory messages washed over the micro-blogging platform. Netizens were particularly pleased with Dhawan’s upgrade to captaincy, reckoning that the southpaw has earned his stripes with his consistent performances in top-flight cricket. It was along expected lines that Dhawan, the senior-most member of the camp, will be handed the reins while mainstays Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are away on England duty.