Twitter Hails Rahul & Kuldeep as India Beat Australia by 36 Runs

Kuldeep Yadav bowled a game-changing 38th over to complement a KL Rahul blinder as India levelled the series with a comfortable 36-run victory over Australia in the second ODI in Rajkot on Friday, 17 January.

Put into bat, India put up a much-improved batting performance with Rahul's blistering 52-ball-80 taking India to 340 for six after Shikhar Dhawan (96 off 90 balls) and skipper Virat Kohli (78 off 76 balls) laid the foundation.

Australia were in the game till Steven Smith (98) carried the battle back to the enemy camp but Kuldeep's ninth over turned out to be a game-changer as he first dismissed wicketkeeper Alex Carey and then had a delivery that bounced extra to have Smith played on.

The visitors were all-out for 304 in 49.1 overs.

Many people from the cricket fraternity along with some fans took to twitter to share their feelings and congratulate the Indian team on a convincing victory.