Netizens Celebrate as PV Sindhu Marches Into Semi-Finals of Tokyo Olympics

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has entered her second straight Olympics semi-final after defeating Japanese fourth seed Akane Yamaguchi in the badminton quarter-final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sindhi absolutely dominated her rival absorbing some early pressure and building up a massive lead of 11-6 in the first game.

Yamaguchi did her best to fight back cutting down Sindhu's lead and drawing even with her on points towards the end, but Sindhu managed to ride the momentum and win the second game 22-20, sealing her ticket in the semi-finals.

Here's how netizens reacted to Sindhu's win and the potential prospect of another medal.