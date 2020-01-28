Tweet Predicting Kobe’s Death in a Helicopter Crash Goes Viral

At a time when the world is mourning the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, a Twitter user’s post in 2012, which states that Bryant would die in a helicopter crash, has gone viral on social media.

Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday, 26 January while travelling with his daughter to Mamba Sports Academy in Los Angeles. After the crash, a tweet from 2012 resurfaced on social media — predicting Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash.