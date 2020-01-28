Tweet Predicting Kobe’s Death in a Helicopter Crash Goes Viral
At a time when the world is mourning the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, a Twitter user’s post in 2012, which states that Bryant would die in a helicopter crash, has gone viral on social media.
Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday, 26 January while travelling with his daughter to Mamba Sports Academy in Los Angeles. After the crash, a tweet from 2012 resurfaced on social media — predicting Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash.
Twitteratti is divided over the authenticity of the tweet. A few claimed that the user, whose official handle reads @dotnoso, used a third-party application to edit his previous tweet. However, given that Twitter doesn’t have an option to edit posts once they are tweeted out — unlike other social media platforms — some argued, that the post is not fake.
A Twitter user also clarified why the post was authentic and couldn’t have been edited after the crash was reported on Sunday.
So why did this user put up such a tweet eight years ago?
While it’s not known exactly why, another user claimed that it could have been a reaction to Kobe Bryant often flying helicopters himself.
Bryant, arguably one of the best players to don the Los Angeles Lakers jersey, was a five-time NBA champion and had retired from the sport in 2016. He had won the Olympics twice for the United States of America, in 2008 and 2012.
Fondly known as ‘Black Mamba,’ Bryant also won the Finals MVP for his wins in 2009 and 2010. His sudden death brought a pall of gloom over the sporting fraternity, with tributes pouring in from across disciplines.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )