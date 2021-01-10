‘Terrible Behaviour’: Hussey, Warne Slam SCG Crowd Racial Abuse

Former Australian cricketers Mike Hussey and Shane Warne have come down hard on crowd racism after allegations that Indian fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were racially abused by the crowd during the ongoing third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Bumrah, Siraj and Indian team management were seen in lengthy discussion with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and SCG ground security after Saturday's play and soon after reports emerged the pair believed they had been the victims of racist abuse from the crowd on the second and third day of the Pink Test.

The unruly behaviour from the crowd continued on Day 4 of the match as well with play halted while Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane spoke to the umpires. A group of spectators were then removed from the stadium after which Bumrah bowled his over.