Heartbroken Fans Take to Twitter as Nadal Says He Will Miss 2023 Roland Garros

The 2023 French Open which is all set to take place from 28 May in Paris, will not be witnessing its most favourite champion this year.

The defending champion Rafael Nadal, who has won the Grand Slam for a record 14 times, has pulled out of the tournament this year as he failed to recover from his injury.

Nadal sustained a hip injury in January 2023 while playing at the Australian Open and has been out of action ever since. He was expected to return to the court in the duration of 6-8 weeks but this has not been the case so far. This is the first time that Nadal will not be playing at Roland Garros since the time he made his debut in the tournament in 2005.

The Tennis legend defeated Casper Ruud last year to take away his 14th Roland Garros title, most by any player. Nadal has also won the most number of grand slam men’s singles titles- 22, a record he shares with his contemporary Novak Djokovic.