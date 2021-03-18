Pacer T Natarajan Joins India T20I Squad in Ahmedabad 

In what is some good news for Indian cricket fans, left arm pacer T Natarajan has joined the squad for the remaining T20Is against England in Ahmedabad. Captain Virat Kohli will no doubt be delighted with Natarajan’s return to squad as the bowling has taken a bit of a hammering in the T20I series against England and India would love the variety and yorkers of the left-armer.

Natarajan had been recovering from a shoulder niggle at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

There hasn’t yet been any official communication about Natarajan’s joining the team ahead of the 4th T20I.