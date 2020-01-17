Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar Pay Tribute to Bapu Nadkarni

For Gavaskar, it was more of a personal loss as he fondly recollected Ndkarni's pro-active role as an assistant manager who doubled up as a tactician during India's tour of Australia in 1980-81.

"He came as an assistant manager for quite a number of our tours. He was very encouraging. His favourite term was "chhoddo matt" [hang in there]. He was a gritty cricketer despite playing in the days when gloves and thigh pads were not very good, not much protective equipment as you would get hit. But still hang in there as he believed in "chhoddo matt",' Gavaskar told reporters in Rajkot on Friday.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also expressed his grief at Nadkarni's death.