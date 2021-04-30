Sunil Chhetri Hands Over Twitter Account to ‘Real-Life Captains’
Sunil Chhetri has given access to his Twitter account to people sharing information on COVID-19.
The Indian national football team captain, Sunil Chhetri, on Friday said that he is giving his Twitter account access to 'real-life captains' so that they could share critical information for COVID-19 patients.
In a 57-second video posted on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) website, the striker, who is also the Bengaluru FC captain, said, "There are some real-life captains who are doing some extraordinary and phenomenal work (in the battle against the pandemic). They give me hope and a lot of motivation, and I want to join them."
"I want to give the access of my Twitter account to a few of these captains, so that important information can be amplified and reach as many people as possible. I am on your team," the 36-year-old added.
Chhetri -- who had tested Covid positive last month and had returned to guide Bengaluru FC to a 5-0 win against Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC in an AFC Cup match on April 14 -- also urged fellow citizens to contribute in whichever way possible to help those in need.
To begin with, Chhetri gave TNM reporter Prajwal access to his Twitter account to share information on resources in Bengaluru and Karnataka.
