Another Blinder From Jadeja: Twitter Compares Him to Jonty Rhodes

Ravindra Jadeja's stunning catch was the highlight at tea on day two of the second Test here at the Hagley Oval on Sunday as India bowled New Zealand out for 235, taking a slender lead of seven runs.

After being reduced to 142/5 at lunch, Kiwi pacers Kyle Jamieson (49) and Neil Wagner (21) shared a 51-run for the ninth wicket before Jadeja took a stunning catch at deep square leg, leaping high and plucking the ball out of thin air showing extraordinary reflexes to get rid of Wagner.